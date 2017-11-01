Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Recent cases from Crewe magistrates court:

James McClure, 30, of no fixed abode, admitted failing to notify the police in Macclesfield of his details or address being a sex offender and failing to notify police that you resided in a house where a child resides. He was jailed for 11 weeks.

John Harry William Whyte, 51, of Dukes Street, Macclesfield, admitted breaching the terms of a community order by failing to attend appointments. It follows his conviction for racially aggravated assault. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Aiden Paul Wilkinson, 20, of HMP Altcourse, Liverpool, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was sentenced to four weeks in a young offender institution.

Steven Kevin Gregory, 21, of Spuley Lane, Rainow, admitted drink driving. He was fined £300 and banned for 18 months.

Craig John Allen, 34, of East Park Road, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of theft of meat, theft of champagne. He was jailed for 30 weeks and ordered to pay £315 compensation.

Sean James Keith Hamand, 18, of Cornbrook Road, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage and threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was sent to a young offenders institution for 10 weeks.

Ian Coathup, 47, of Briarwood Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly behaviour at Macclesfield Hospital A&E. He was fined £40.

Matthew David Sanders, 37, of Moss Lane, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving. He was fined £360 and banned for three years.

Recent cases from Stockport magistrates court:

Warren James Gilson, 25, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted theft of meat. He was given a curfew for three months.

Amy Suzanne Stewart, 35, of Eaton Court, Congleton, was found guilty of stealing meat worth £98.52 from the Co-op in Macclesfield. She was jailed for four weeks.

Alex Mark Rugby, 18, of Patterdale Road, Stockport, admitted drug driving in Poynton. He was fined £140 and banned for 12 months.

Gordon John Muirhead, 40, of Larch Close, Sale, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine, drug driving, wilfully obstructing a police constable, and driving without a licence or insurance. He was fined £210 and banned for 12 months.