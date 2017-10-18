Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard at Stockport magistrates’ court:

* Robert Burdock, 51, of Sugar Lane, Rainow, admitted breaching a restraining order by sending text messages. He was fined £150.

* Anthony Carmichael Willis, 48, of Bainbridge Close, Manchester, admitted assault in Macclesfield. He was given 160 hours unpaid work and 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He was also given a restraining order.

* James Nicholas Butterworth, 28, of Lorna Road, Cheadle, was found guilty of assault, using violence to secure entry to a premise on Wardour Close, Macclesfield, and criminal damage of a mobile phone. He was bailed for sentence on October 25.

* Gareth John Maurice-Jones, 37, of Coniston Way, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a restraining order by contacting the victim by phone. He was given 80 hours unpaid work and ordered to complete the Building Better Relationships course.

* Warren Gilson, 25, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty of travelling on the railway without paying. He was fined £440.

* Reece Ashley Cameron, 24, of Kershaw Avenue, Sale Moor, admitted possession of cocaine and two charges of drug driving in Macclesfield. He was fined £530 and banned from driving for 12 months.

* Terence Edward Dixon, 43, of Longridge, Knutsford, admitted possession of a kitchen knife in public in Macclesfield, possession of cocaine and two charges of drug driving. He was given an eight week curfew and 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

* Rowen Wilkie, 22, of Chester Road, Poynton, was found guilty of travelling on the railway without paying. He was fined £660.

* Sam Lodge, 22, of Hope Street West, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was find £380 and banned for 12 months.

* Aaron James Walsh, 24, of Field Close, Bollington, admitted possession of cannabis. The offence breached a suspended sentence order for assault. He was fined £200.

Cases heard at Crewe magistrates’ court:

* Jack Ridley, 28, of Beech Farm Drive, Macclesfield, admitted failing to attend unpaid work sessions. He was given an additional 20 hours unpaid work.

* David Edward Morgan, 27, of Gresty Road, Crewe, admitted theft of vodka from Aldi in Macclesfield, theft of shelves from B&M in Macclesfield, and theft of meat from Tesco in Congleton. He was given a curfew for three months and must pay £35.32 compensation.

* Cameron Slessor, 35, of Antrobus Street, Congleton, admitted two charges of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, including one in Macclesfield. The offences breached a suspended sentence order he was given for an assault in Macclesfield. He was jailed for 22 weeks and ordered to pay £150 compensation.