Dale Martin Gallagher, 27, of Worthworth Avenue, Manchester, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Macclesfield. He was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on October 20.
Darwin Wright, 41, of Mullindreen Road, Ballymena, Ireland, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Poynton. He was sentenced to 23 weeks in prison suspended for two years. The court records show the injuries to the victim caused ‘ongoing pain and permanent scar’.
Andrew Dale, 24, of Buxton Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of littering by throwing down a cigarette on Park Green on February 14 and leaving. He was fined £220 with £160 charges.
Emma Heaver, 34, of High Bent Avenue, Cheadle, admitted littering by throwing down a cigarette on Mill Street, Macclesfield, on February 15 and leaving. She was fined £70 with £160 charges.
Rebecca Hunt, 40, of Andrew Lane, Stockport, was found guilty in her absence of littering by throwing down a cigarette on Park Green in Macclesfield on February 15 and leaving. She was fined £220 with £160 charges.
Andrew David Ruby, 39, of Brooke Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of littering by throwing down a cigarette on Aldi car park in Macclesfield on February 14 and leaving. He was fined £220 with £160 charges.
Aaron John Barton, 22, of Moss Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty of two charges of assault by beating. He was given a 10 week curfew and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days.
Alison Rebecca Frost, 19, of Warwick Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage. She was bailed to be sentenced on October 11.