Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cases heard by Crewe magistrates:

Thomas Luke Wood, 20, of Berwick Close, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault by beating and possession of cannabis. He was given 180 hours unpaid work and a restraining order. He must also pay £50 compensation.

Simon Mark Havard, 35, of Garden Close, Macclesfield, admitted harassment. He will be sentenced on September 29.

Aaron Christopher Bradley, 26, of Western Avenue, Macclesfield, admitted theft of dog balls from B&M Bargains and stealing meat, cheese, toiletries and food from the Co-op worth £449. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to pay £449 compensation.

Louise Denise Smith, 37, of Parkgate, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a restraining order and a community order during the operational period of a suspended sentence. She was sentenced to 21 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months, She must also carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement and carry out 200 hours of unpaid work. She must also pay a victim surcharge of £115.

Daniel Jack Crouch, 24, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage, assault, using threatening words of violence and damaging a police dog. He has been detained at Saddlebridge Recovery Centre until the next hearing on December 4.

Cases heard by Stockport magistrates

Isaac Carl Bennett, 23, of Parkgate, Macclesfield, was found not guilty of assault and the case was dismissed.

Warren James Gilson. 25, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a child’s mini scooter. He was given a two month curfew.

Tom Oliver Mercer, 31, Dorrit Close, Poynton, admitted drug driving along Heybridge Hill and London Road in Prestbury. He was fined £250 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Dale Martin Gallagher, 27, of Wordsworth Avenue, Droylsden, admitted assaulting causing actual bodily harm in Macclesfield. He will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on October 20.

Deborah Roberts, 45, Turner Rise, Bollington, admitted four charges of assault, and using threatening words or behaviour. She will be sentenced on October 3.

Nathan Dean Machin, 26, of London Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour causing alarm or distress whereby he threatened to ‘chop off’ the complainants heads. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison as it was committed during the currency of a suspended sentence imposed two weeks earlier.

Lee Alexander Hodkinson, 19, of Church Road, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a bottle of amaretto worth £4.69 from Aldi. He was given 21 days detention suspended for 12 months.He was also handed a 12 months supervision order with a rehabilitation activity requirement,

Marvin Lee Dawkins, 43, Water Street, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug driving. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for three years.

Liam Eugene Stockton, 25, of no fixed address, admitted breaching a restraining order and criminal damage while subject to a suspended sentence. He was committed to prison for a total of 38 weeks and made subject to a restraining order.

Peter Edwards, 36, Great King Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He was given a six week curfew.

Benhamin Andrew Keith Ellison, 23, of Maydews Passage, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Brook Street in Macclesfield. He was given a six month conditional discharge.

David John Maling, 51, of Norbury Way, Handforth, admitted assault by beating in Macclesfield. He was given a rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days and fined £100.

David John Shore, 32, of Hewetson Crescent, Macclesfield, admitted assaulting a constable in execution of his duty. He was fined £450.

Pawel Sieczkowski, 23, of Angus Walk, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He must carry out a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days and carry out 100 hours unpaid work.

Gary Alan Wilkinson, 33, of Windmill Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or insulting words or behaviour. He must complete a rehabilitation activity requirement.

Jake Peter Shaw Dennison, 38, Sugar Lane, Adlington, admitted assault by beating. He will be sentenced on October 11.

Richard Shottin, 36, of Buckingham Road, Poynton, admitted harassment by sending the victim a series of unwanted emails.

He was fined £120.

Liam Patrick Ragget, 49, of Ledley Street, Bollington, admitted failing to stop after an accident on Clarke Lane, Bollington.

He as fined £100 and given five points on his licence.

Bertha Huayllani, 42, of Briarfield Road, Worsley, admitted assault by beating in Bollington and criminal damage to a children’s play kitchen and wooden ornament. She was fined £828 and ordered to pay £50 compensation. She was also given a restraining order.

Philip Longden, 67, of Crossfield Road, Bollington, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour which was racially aggravated.

He was fined £280 and given a restraining order.