Richard Alan Bates, 19, of Coope Road, Bollington, admitted wasting police time by making a false report and breaching a restraining order. The offences breached a suspended sentence order by Chester Crown Court in June.

He was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 29.

Adam Howard Hall, 32, of Woodgate Close, Stockport, admitted driving without due care and attention and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Poynton.

He was given a community order with 100 hours unpaid work and 21 days thinking skills programme.

Stephen Bywater, 36, of Sand Lane, Nether Alderley, appeared charged with threatening violence on two males. He was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 27.

Natalie Hinchliffe, 33, of John Street, Macclesfield, admitted drinking driving on Kendal Road. She was fined £400 and banned for a year.

Ashley Searle, 26, of Moorhill Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of a purse, bank cards and cash valued at £63.29 in Bollington. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Brian Anthony Leonard, 40, of Renfrew Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £120, given 20 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a restraining order.

Francis Carlisle, 25, c/o of Park Road, Congleton, admitted drug driving on Byrons Lane, Macclesfield. He was fined £400 and banned for 12 months.

Stephen Thompson, 45, of Garrets Hall Road, Wigan, admitted assault of a woman in Macclesfield and criminal damage of an ashtray. He was given 200 hours unpaid work and 24 days of the Building Better Relationships programme.

Anthony Stephen O’Grady, 50, of no fixed abode, Congleton, admitted two charges of burglary, including Clonter Opera Theatre office where he stole alcohol and drinks worth £200 and St Paul’s Church in Macclesfield on July 25 where he stole £5 cash.

He was jailed for 12 weeks and ordered to pay £270 compensation to the church and £550 to the theatre.

Darren Pelka, 49, of no fixed abode, admitted possession of a cheese knife on Churchill Way, Macclesfield. He was given 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £20.

Simon Robert Sheridan, 36, of Park Lane, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. The breathalyser reading was 164mg.

He was sentenced to 18 weeks in prison for 24 months and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work. He was banned for 36 months.

Paul Collins, 36, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted theft of three iPads worth £737 from Sainsburys, cultivating four cannabis plants, theft of good worth £309.97 from Tesco, three charges of drug driving, and driving without insurance or a licence. He was jailed for 12 weeks and banned from driving for 18 months.

Peter Georgiou, 33, of Oakdean Court, Wilmslow, was found guilty after trial of two charges of assault by beating in Macclesfield.

He was given 150 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Genevieve McGahan, 27, of Oakdean Court, Wilmslow, was found guilty after trial of two charges of assault by beating in Macclesfield. She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and a four month curfew. She must also pay £150 compensation. Court documents recorded that McGahan committed a ‘violent unprovoked attack in drink’ and used ‘a weapon that caused injuries’.