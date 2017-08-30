Recent cases heard at South and east Cheshire magistrates court.
- Thomas Stephen Pennington, 20, of Spingfield Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given 70 hours unpaid work and ordered to take part in the Building Better Relationship programme. He was also given a restraining order.
- Jay Brooklyn Beavers, 38, of Oak Street, Hazel Grove, was found guilty of racially aggravated public order in Bollington. He was given 60 hours unpaid work.
- Shane Johnathan Healey, 42, of Cross Street, Macclesfield, appeared charged with supplying cocaine and heroin. He was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on August 30.
- Ryan Michael Woolley, 26, of Ribble Road, Fleetwood, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Poynton and resisting arrest. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months.
- Isaac Carl Bennett, 23, of Parkgate Road, Macclesfield, denied two charges of assault. He was bailed for the trial on November 3.
- Steven Paul Guilfoyle, 43, of Calve Croft Road, Manchester, indicated a plea of guilt to possession of heroin and cocaine in Poynton with intent to supply. He was remanded in custody to appear at Chester Crown Court on September 4 for sentence.
- Liam Wilson, 21, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, denied assault. He was bailed for the trial on October 17.
- Stephen Thompson, 45, of Garrets Hall Road, Wigan, admitted assault and criminal damage in Macclesfield. He was bailed for sentence on August 30.
- Martyn Evans, 29, of Hibel Road, Macclesfield, denied drug driving. He was bailed for a case management hearing on September 6.
- Dale Martin Gallagher, 27, of Wordsworth Avenue, Manchester, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80.
- Jonathon Peter Haines, 32, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, admitted drug driving and possession of cannabis. He was fined £311 and banned for 12 months.
- John David Fowler, 35, of Millbrook Towers, Stockport, admitted theft of hair clippers from Superdrug. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.
- Beth Twigg, 18, of Roewood Lane, Macclesfield, denied assault at Fever nightclub. She was bailed for the trial on October 20.
- Wendy Duffy, 51, of Sprugeon Road, Bournemouth, denied drink driving in Macclesfield. She was bailed for the trial on October 20.
- Kane Lee Wilkins, 21, of Nangreave Road, Stockport, admitted assault in Macclesfield. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
- Sean Daniel Cremor, 21, of Maple Avenue, Macclesfield, denied assault. He was bailed for the trial on November 21.