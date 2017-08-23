Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Thomas Stephen Pennington, 20, of Spingfield Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given 70 hours unpaid work and ordered to take part in the Building Better Relationship programme. He was also given a restraining order.

Jay Brooklyn Beavers, 38, of Oak Street, Hazel Grove, was found guilty of racially aggravated public order in Bollington. He was given 60 hours unpaid work.

Ryan Michael Woolley, 26, of Ribble Road, Fleetwood, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Poynton and resisting arrest. He was given a conditional discharge for 18 months.

Stephen Thompson, 45, of Garrets Hall Road, Wigan, admitted assault and criminal damage in Macclesfield. He was bailed for sentence on August 30.

Dale Martin Gallagher, 27, of Wordsworth Avenue, Manchester, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £80.

Jonathon Peter Haines, 32, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, admitted drug driving and possession of cannabis. He was fined £311 and banned for 12 months.

John David Fowler, 35, of Millbrook Towers, Stockport, admitted theft of hair clippers from Superdrug. He was given an 18 month conditional discharge.

Kane Lee Wilkins, 21, of Nangreave Road, Stockport, admitted assault in Macclesfield. He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.