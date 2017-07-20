Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Richard Adrian Challoner, 43, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted theft of alcohol and crisps from the Co-op. He was jailed for six weeks.

Richard Stephen Andrew Hart, 33, of Spinners Way, Bollington, admitted used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £80.

Jonathan Keith Markey, 43, of Sandwich Drive, Macclesfield, admitted theft of alcohol from B&M Bargains and breaching supervision requirements after release from prison. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Ainsley Mattinson, 21, of Maplewood, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £300 and banned for 16 months.

Adam Lee Williams, 25, of Westlands Court, Congleton, admitted theft of meat from the Late Store in Macclesfield. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Tyler Kerr, 19, of The Westlands, Congleton, admitted assault in Macclesfield and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months and an eight-week curfew. He must also pay the victim £100 compensation.

Gavin Michael Radcliffe, 36, of Devon Close, Macclesfield, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of committing an offence. He was given a curfew for six months and banned for 20 months.

Simon Riseley, 43, of Lumley Road, Macclesfield, admitted wilful obstruction of a police constable. He was fined £350.

Mark Anthony Rose, 55, of Canal Street, Whaley Bridge, admitted drunk and disorderly behaviour at Nelson Pit in Poynton.

He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Nicholas David Sharples, 25, of Coppice Rise, Poynton, was found guilty of assault by beating. He will be sentenced on July 25.

Lee Corbett, 33, of Turnock Street, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving. He was fined £160 and banned for 12 months.

Mark Wayne Haley, 50, of Garden Street, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving, possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to bail. He was fined £300 and banned for 12 months.

Callum Fawcett, 19, of Abbey Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without paying the fare. He was fined £40 with £160 costs.

Johnny Scott, 22, of Crompton Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of travelling on a railway without paying the fare. He was fined £440 with £174 costs.

Shaun David Patrick Mortimer, 29, of Nettle Barn Road, Manchester, admitted harassment of woman in Macclesfield by sending threatening and abusive text and social media messages. He was fined, given a restraining order and given a community order for two years with Building Better Relationships programme and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days.

David Anthony Hunter, 36, of Stoneleigh Close, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given 150 hours unpaid work.

Simon Keith Hood, 54, of Fulmar Close, Poynton, was found guilty of failing to identify the driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. He was fined £640 and had his licence endorsed with six points.

Joshua Newman, 24, of Arundel Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

Ian Edwards, 53, of Dalesford Crescent, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £320 and banned for 14 months.

Barbara Alice Patrick, 23, of Rutland Road, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour, and assaulting a police constable. She was given a community order with 80 hours unpaid work and 15 days of Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. He must also pay £100 compensation.

Liam Wilson, 21, of Grimshaw Lane, Bollington, admitted assault and criminal damage. He was bailed for the sentence on July 27.

Amy Suzanne Stewart, 35, of Bucklow Walk, Macclesfield, admitted four charges of theft including vodka from Aldi, cosmetics from Poundland, Lucozade from WH Smith, sandwich and drinks from Tesco Metro. She was given a community order with six month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. She was also ordered to pay compensation of £31.18.