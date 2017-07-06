Rebecca Susan Newton, 28, Leadbeaters Road, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of assault. She will be sentenced on July 6.
David William Larsen, 41, of Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted assault and four charges of theft. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Anthony Mathew Richardson, 32, West Park Driver, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a hard drive worth £79 from Sainsbury’s. He was given a 14 day suspended sentence with an eight week curfew. He must also pay £79 compensation.
Ian Paul Schofield, 36, of Lincoln Place, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault, damaging a rear door and causing £150 damage to a car headlamp and wing. He admitted drug driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was jailed for a total of 18 weeks. He must also pay £350 compensation and given a restraining order and disqualified from driving for four years.
Christopher Fairhurst, 51, Mill Lane, Macclesfield, admitted stealing a bottle of Frosty Jack Cider worth £1.29 from B&M. He was given a conditional discharge for six months.
Stephen Day, 44, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to three charges of breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 12 weeks.
Johannes Kamp, 49, of Hurdsfield Road, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving along the Silk Road. He was fined £900 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.
Luke Ryan Philip, 30, of Delamere Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks with an electronic tag.
Jack Robert Ridley, 28, of Beech Farm Drive, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of drug driving on Prestbury Road. He was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and disqualified for 18 months.
Anthony Sheridan, 39, of Knight Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating. He was fined £80.
Scott Joseph Cole, 25, Spinney Mead, Macclesfield, admitted two charges of possession of a class B drug and three charges of possession of class C drugs. He received a conditional discharge.
Jordan Jones, 24, Park Lane, Macclesfield, admitted resisting a PC in execution of his duty. He received a 12 month conditional discharge.
Diane Slater, 59, of College Court, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving on Thornton Avenue in Macclesfield. She was fined £120 and disqualified for 20 months.
Sonia Louise Barlow, 27, Dawson Road, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour and assaulting a PC in execution of her duty. She was given a community order and must pay £100 compensation
Richard Alan Bates, 18, Brynmore Drive, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening words or behaviour likely to cause distress. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.
Susan Bowers, 52, Borrowdale Road, Heaviley, Stockport, admitted stealing £100 from Poynton High School. She must carry out 60 hours of unpaid work and pay £100 compensation.
Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 30, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault. He was remanded on unconditional bail until July 5.
Daniel Jack Crouch, 24, Beech Lane, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage, assault and damaging a police dog Bonnie. He also admits using or threatening unlawful violence. He has been remanded in custody until July 7.
John Connolly, 73, Tytherington Lane, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving along Tytherington Lane. He was fined £240 and disqualified from driving for 18 months.
David Anthony Hunter, 36, of Stoneleigh Close, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them. He was remanded on unconditional bail until July 7.