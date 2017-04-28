Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jane Neal, 53, of Bond Street, Macclesfield, indicated a plea of guilty to possessing a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Patch which was dangerously out of control on Oxford Road and injured someone. She also admitted possessing a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Bella which was dangerously out of control, and a charge of causing unnecessary suffering to a Labrador cross breed puppy. The case has been adjourned until June 27 for a case management hearing.

Vincenzo Tavano, 32, of Park Lane, Poynton, admitted theft of plants worth £279.93 from Brookside Garden Centre and possession of an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat. He also admitted taking a vehicle without consent, driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of crack cocaine. He was given 180 hours’ unpaid work.

David Mark Parrin, 29, of Mayfield Avenue, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault. He was given 100 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Jordan Robert Craig Gratton, 22, of Highfield Road, Bollington, admitted criminal damage to a carpet. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and ordered to pay £65 compensation.

Michael William Richards, 30, of Adlington Road, Bollington, admitted two charges of theft from Marks and Spencers. He was fined £165 and ordered to pay £119.50 compensation.

Steven Paul Heaven, 33, of Eaton Lane, Macclesfield, admitted harassment. He was given 150 hours unpaid work and a restraining order for 12 months. He must also pay £100 compensation.

Liam Moore, 23, of Keele Close, Stockport admitted drug driving and driving without insurance. He was fined £140 and banned for 12 months.

