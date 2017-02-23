Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher James Wood, 39, of Westminster Road, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour on Coare Street and wilfully obstructing a police constable. He was fined £100.

Imogen Porter, 34, of Mill Lane, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a court order by failing to attend probation appointments for an offence of theft. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

Adrian Young, 21, of Leadbeaters Road, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a court order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. He was given 30 hours more unpaid work.

Scott Ellis, 28, of Hopes Carr, Stockport, admitted fishing without a licence at Gawsworth Fisheries in Macclesfield. He was fined £93.

David Mailer, 33, Halsey Crescent, Liverpool, was found guilty of fishing without a licence at Gawsworth Fisheries in Macclesfield. He was fined £220.

Robert Roy Wilkins, 60, of Princes Way, Macclesfield, admitted failing to get a child to attend regularly at school. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

James Christopher Hackney, 23, of Barnaby Road, Poynton, admitted fishing without a licence at Moreton Fisheries in Congleton. He was fined £146.

Ian Paul Schofield, 36, of Lincoln Place, Macclesfield, admitted driving without a licence or insurance in Chelford. He was bailed for the sentence on March 30.

Mark Colin Parkinson, 20, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, admitted breaching bail conditions. He was rebailed with new conditions.

James Stephen Wilkinson, 35, of Colliers Lane, Northwich, admitted failing to stop at a red light on the Silk Road, Macclesfield. He was fined £375 and banned from driving for six months.

Alison Rebecca Frost, 19, of Warwick Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. She was remanded in custody to be sentenced on March 7.

Robert Vaughan, 32, of Keeley Close, Manchester, admitted assault and criminal damage in Poynton. He was bailed for sentencing on February 27.

Nicholas Bailey, 37, of Walker Lane, Sutton, admitted indecent behaviour, namely performing a sex act in his car in Macclesfield. He was given 60 hours unpaid work.

Andrew Steven Simmonds, 29, of Wensley Road, Reading, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was given 60 hours unpaid work.

Liam Eric Weston, 18, of Hill View, Leek, admitted drug-driving in Macclesfield.

He was fined £200 and banned for a year.

Jack Newman, 21, of Arundel Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was given 15 days rehabilitation activity requirement and a restraining order for 12 months. He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

Stephen Peter Dorey, 48, of Pembroke Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of food from B&M Bargains.

He was given a community order with 40 hours unpaid work and ten-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 30, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage of a bedroom door. He was given a conditional discharge.

Contessa Sara Di Sorrenti, 51, of Hobson Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty of breaching a family court order.

She was given a curfew for six weeks and 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.