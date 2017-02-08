Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Zeth Jeffrey Bratherton, 45, of Stafford Street, Walsall, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was given a conditional discharge for six months.

Graham Martin Morris, 35, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, admitted possession of a blade, namely a black handled lock knife, on Chestergate. He was fined £120.

Stephen Peter Dorey, 48, of Pembroke Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of food worth £6.36 from B&M Bargains. He was bailed for sentence on February 8.

Mark Anthony Earles, 52, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Waters Green. He was fined £50.

Philip Goodwin, 57, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, admitted drug driving on Kennedy Avenue. He was fined £150 and banned for 17 months.

Darren Adam Addison, 30, of Melford Drive, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. He was fined £120 and banned for 12 months.

Judith Simm, 45, of Edinburgh Drive, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving. She was fined £550 and banned for 17 months.

Shaun Anthony Barton, 32, of Rudheath Avenue, Manchester, admitted possession of cannabis in Poynton. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Simon John McGann, 35, of Buckfast Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty of three charges of assault and criminal damage of a mobile phone. He was bailed to be sentenced today, February 8.

Benjamin Charles Preece, 35, of Howty Close, Wilmslow, was found guilty of theft of toiletries worth £42.68 from the Co-op Late Shop in Macclesfield. He was bailed for the sentencing on February 16.

John Joseph McNally, 42, of St Mary’s Road, Nantwich, admitted possession of two knives on the Silk Road, Macclesfield, and failing to supply a specimen of blood when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle. He was jailed for 10 weeks and was banned for three years.

Adam Scott Bradley, 29, of Davis Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault, criminal damage and resisting a police constable. He was fined £165 and given a conditional discharge for 18 months.

Lisa Jane Walsh. 40, of Moss Lane, Manchester, was found guilty of stealing jeans, a Nintendo 64 console and various skiing equipment from Macclesfield. She was given a curfew for eight weeks.

Michael Batty, 52, of Stoneleigh Close, Macclesfield, admitted theft of children’s clothes from Matalan and theft of beer from Aldi. He was given 50 hours unpaid work.

Christopher Roy Downes, 52, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of three bottles of champagne. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Marvin David Greene, 29, of Bransdale Way, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was ordered to complete a Rehabilitation Requirement for 24 days and carry out 200 hours unpaid work.