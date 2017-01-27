Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Ian Hall, 56, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis and cocaine. He was fined £260.

Stuart Jon Adderley, 41, of Shaw Street, Macclesfield, admitted being found in a secure loading bay at B&M Bargains for theft and theft of book lights, cosmetic gift sets and earphones. He was given a conditional discharge.

Lee Brian Capper, 19, of Earlsway, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving on St George’s Street and driving without a licence or insurance. He was fined £140 and banned for 20 months.

Annabelle Claire Clarkson, 42, of Lingfield Close, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving on Priory Lane. She was fined £115 and was banned for 12 months.

Mark Harbison, 50, of Heaton Road, Blackburn, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was given a 12 month conditional discharge.

Lauren Wilson, 20, of Crompton Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Paul Rainnie, 36, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. He was fined £80.

Matthew James Tinsley, 41, of Elsie Street, Bolton, admitted drink driving on Priory Lane, Macclesfield. He was fined £250 and was given 10 penalty points on his licence.

Jonathan David Richards, 47, of High Street, Macclesfield, admitted failing to supply a specimen of breath for analysis. He was fined £120 and banned for 20 months.

Lee Alexander Hodkinson, 18, of Arlington Drive, Macclesfield, admitted theft of earphones from Boots. He was given a conditional discharge for a year.

Christopher Ingham, 43, of Chester Road, Macclesfield, admitted assault. He was fined £140 and ordered to pay £75 compensation.

Kieron Anthony Ledgar, 21, of Flying Fields Drive, Macclesfield, admitted possession of cannabis. He was fined £100.

Keiran Lee Hampshire, 25, of Pevril Walk, Macclesfield, admitted driving without insurance and a licence on Earlsway. He was fined £200 and banned for six months.

Simon James Thompson, 21, of Barnard Close, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work sessions. The original offence was for assault and sending abusive messages on Facebook.

Karen McFarlane, of Lanark Walk, Macclesfield, was found guilty of failing to get two children to attend school between February 25 and June 14. She was fined £360 and costs of £200.

Carl James Davies, 33, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a restraining order. He was given a curfew for four weeks and ordered to complete 10 days Rehabilitation Activity.

Alex Reynolds, 26, of St Edward’s Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault, criminal damage and possession of cocaine. He was given a curfew for 12 weeks and ordered to complete 15 days Rehabilitation Activity.

Brian Philip Douglas, 68, of Elmdale Road, Liverpool, was found guilty of driving without due care and attention on Buxton Road in Macclesfield. He was given a conditional discharge for six months and three points on his licence.

Ross Hilton Mallalieu, 34, of Cranleigh Drive, Cheadle, was found guilty of being in charge of a motor vehicle while above the drug drive limit, possession of cannabis and failing to surrender to court custody. He was fined £1,100 and had 10 points added to his licence.

Danika Megan France, 20, of Brunswick Hill, Macclesfield, was found guilty of harassment. She will be sentenced on February 7.