Emma Louise Greenwood, 24, of River Street, Congleton, admitted failing to comply with a community order given for harassment in Macclesfield. She was fined £120.

Joshua Luke Hayes, 22, of Ivy Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of cheese and bacon from Aldi. He was fined £80

Jack Anthony Rutter, 22, of Springfield Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of household goods from Home Bargains. He was fined £80.

Anthony Beard, 41, of Range Court, Macclesfield, admitted breaching a court order for theft and theft of six DVDs from Tesco. He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given 150 hours unpaid work and fined £250.

Junaid Altaf, 33, of Cromwell Avenue, Manchester, admitted failing to comply with a red light on the Silk Road. He was fined £35 and banned from driving for six months.

Nigel Hassall, 35, of Mill Street, Leek, admitted breaching a restraining order in Macclesfield. He was fined £120.

Kevin Paul Sumner, 57, of Chester Road, Middlewich, admitted possession of amphetamine and breaching a conditional discharge. He was bailed to be sentenced on February 1.

Contessa Sara Di Sorrenti, 51, of Hobson Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty of breaching a non-molestation order. She was bailed for the sentence on February 8.

Martin Hahn, 53, of Paradise Street, Macclesfield, admitted harassment. He was bailed for sentence on February 8.

Nicholas Charles Hardwick, 41, of Nelson Street, Macclesfield, was found guilty in his absence of assault and using threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour. He will be sentenced on January 26.