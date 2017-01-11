Christopher Roy Downes, 52, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of perfume and cosmetics from Marks and Spencer and breaching a court order. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given a curfew for three months.
Benjamin Thomas Graham Reddy, 29, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, admitted twice breaching a restraining order by attending Thornton Square in Macclesfield. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £30.
John Hall, 46, of Crompton Road, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Warwick Road and failing to attend court. He was fined £88.
Raymond Keeling Williams, 39, of Park Lane, Poynton, admitted drug driving at Bosley and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £370 and banned for 12 months.
Melissa Kennerley, 22, of Keats Drive, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage to a car windscreen and wing mirror. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation.
Daniel Mark Taylor, 31, of no fixed abode in Macclesfield, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public on Bollington Road, Macclesfield and breaching a restraining order. He also admitted breaching the terms of a notification order under the Sex Offences Act and failing to comply with the supervision requirement following release from prison. He was jailed for eight weeks.