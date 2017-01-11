Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Christopher Roy Downes, 52, of Roe Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of perfume and cosmetics from Marks and Spencer and breaching a court order. He was sentenced to six weeks in prison suspended for 12 months. He was also given a curfew for three months.

Benjamin Thomas Graham Reddy, 29, of Fairfield Road, Buxton, admitted twice breaching a restraining order by attending Thornton Square in Macclesfield. He was given a community order with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and fined £30.

John Hall, 46, of Crompton Road, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Warwick Road and failing to attend court. He was fined £88.

Raymond Keeling Williams, 39, of Park Lane, Poynton, admitted drug driving at Bosley and driving without due care and attention. He was fined £370 and banned for 12 months.

Melissa Kennerley, 22, of Keats Drive, Macclesfield, admitted criminal damage to a car windscreen and wing mirror. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Daniel Mark Taylor, 31, of no fixed abode in Macclesfield, admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public on Bollington Road, Macclesfield and breaching a restraining order. He also admitted breaching the terms of a notification order under the Sex Offences Act and failing to comply with the supervision requirement following release from prison. He was jailed for eight weeks.