Edley Corbishley, 51, of Sunnybank Close, Macclesfield, was found guilty in absence of littering on Mill Street on October 7. He was fined £220 with £180 costs.

Christopher Fairhurst, 50, of Mill Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty in absence of littering on Queen Victoria Street on October 7. He was fined £200 with £180 costs.

Ellen Frost, 19, of Westland Court, Congleton, was found guilty in absence of littering on High Street on October 7. She was fined £200 with £180 costs.

John Gorring, 58, of Ivy Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty in absence of littering on High Street on October 7. She was fined £200 with £180 costs.

Rebecca Oultram, 30, of Moss Lane, Macclesfield, was found guilty in absence of littering on Sunderland Street on October 7. She was fined £220 with £180 costs.

Laila Costello, 27, of Coronation Road, Congleton, admitted littering on Castle Street on October 12. She was fined £120 with £160 costs.

Julian James Peel, 36, of Edward Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of a coat from the British Heart Foundation. He was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.

Liam Wilson, 21, of Church Street West, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault. He was bailed for the sentencing on May 12.

Scott Jonathan Beard, 41, of Mill Road, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Park Lane, two charges of assaulting a police officer, criminal damage of a police vehicle and criminal damage of a police cell. He was jailed for 16 weeks.

Jamie McCullough, 30, of Windmill Street, Macclesfield, admitted assault, criminal damage and failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. He was jailed for 10 weeks.

Craig John Allen, 34, of East Park Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft of clothing worth £80 from Sports Direct and failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed following release from prison. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Daniel Scott Fawley, 29, of Knypersley Avenue, Stockport, admitted assault in Macclesfield. He was bailed for sentence on May 17.

Katherine Louise Herring, 39, of Bardell Crescent, Poynton, admitted failing to report an accident to police and driving without insurance. She was ordered to pay £300 compensation and fined £140. She also had six points added to her licence.

Amanda Jane Dalton, 37, of Somerton Road, Macclesfield, admitted theft. She was given a conditional discharge for 12 months.