Anthony Hurst, 45, of Plymouth Grove, Manchester, admitted theft of meat from the Co-op in Poynton and breaching the terms of a supervision order after release from prison. He was sentenced to eight weeks in prison suspended for 12 months.

Christopher Thomas Ian Couper, 30, of Tynedale Close, Macclesfield, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to a front door belonging to Peaks and Plains. He was given a community order with 15 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a restraining order. He was also fined £100.

Karl Stephen Bracegirdle, 40, of Langford Street, Macclesfield, admitted theft of a mobile phone. He was given a conditional discharge for a year and ordered to pay £15 compensation.

David Thompson, 32, of Ring o’Bells Lane, Disley, admitted three charges of drug driving on Dickens Lane, Poynton. He was fined £200 and banned for 12 months.

Donna Marie Connolly, 41, of Sunny Bank Close, Macclesfield, appeared charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm. She was bailed to appear at Chester Crown Court on May 18.

Mark Colin Parkinson, 20, of Belgrave Road, Macclesfield, was found guilty of assault by beating. He was given a curfew for eight weeks and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 10 days. He was also given a restraining order.

Anthony David Beard, 42, of Rowan Way, Macclesfield, admitted theft of headphones from Sainsbury’s and breaching a court order by not attending unpaid work sessions for an offence of theft which he received a 12 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £35 compensation.

Ashley Jordan Darnell, 20, of Marina Close, Handforth, admitted three charges of assault and intent to cause harassment or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Macclesfield. He was jailed for six months and given a restraining order. Court documents show that Darnell assaulted his victim while she was pregnant.

Andrew Terrence Berry, 50, of Brocklehurst Mews, Macclesfield, admitted drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He was fined £200 and banned for 16 months.

Anthony Aaron Starkey, 27, of Byron Lane, Macclesfield, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Macclesfield Railway Station. He was fined £40.

William Andrew Holden, 19, of Ridge Hill, Sutton, indicated a plea of guilty to intentionally causing or inciting an underage girl to engage in sexual activity. He was bailed to be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on June 2.

Matthew Cyril Levene, 26, of Lingfield Avenue, Hazel Grove, admitted drink driving on Mill Hill Hollow in Poynton. He was fined £450 and banned for 21 months.

Luke David O’Hare, 23, of Dickens Lane, Poynton, admitted drug driving. He was fined £250 and banned for 12 months.

