Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A depressed slaughter house worker who harassed his wife when she left after ‘years of abuse’ has been banned from going near her.

Stephen Tucker Ripper, 56, of Byron Street, Macclesfield, made 109 phone calls, 24 texts and left 52 voicemails on his wife’s phone in 24 hours after she moved out. He was abusive during some calls, a court heard.

The victim said after ‘years of abuse’ she took her chance when he was at the doctors and called a removals company to move her out.

Prosecuting, Eileen Rogers said she was ‘terrified what he might do’ after ‘years of verbal, physical and emotional abuse’ in their 28-year marriage.

She told the court the victim had found pictures of dead animals on the slaughter house worker’s phone.

Mrs Rogers said: “She wanted to end the relationship and leave without a fuss and him trying to stop her.

“After she moved out he made non stop calls. She answered some calls and told him to stop contacting her but he was abusive, shouting and swearing and saying he’s ruined her life.

“The victim said the relationship soured over the years and more so after she retired.

“The problems were down to alcohol.

“She was terrified of what he could do. He worked at a slaughter house and she found pictures of slaughtered animals on his phone.

“He made her life unbearable and she couldn’t take it anymore.

“She wasn’t able to sleep and has lost all confidence.”

Ripper admitted harassment between December 21 and 24, at an earlier hearing at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Hannah Kelly, defending, said the defendant suffers from depression and anxiety.

She said: “He doesn’t accept the relationship was abusive, however he had been struggling with severe depression and this put pressure on the marriage.

“He admits he was a nightmare to live with.

“When he returned after the doctors, the house had been gutted, with no curtains and utensils, leaving him only a wooden chair in the kitchen. He felt blindsided. He accepts he made the calls but not all were abusive. He’s extremely remorseful it’s come to this.”

Ripper was given a nine month community order with rehabilitation activity requirement, £100 fine, £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge.

A restraining order was issued, banning him from contacting his wife except via a solicitor to make arrangements to sell the house.