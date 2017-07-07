Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new Argos store has opened in the town’s Sainsbury’s supermarket.

The new store has created around 20 jobs as part of a rollout of Argos outlets in Sainsbury’s stores after the supermarket acquired Home Retail Group, which owns Argos.

Macclesfield town centre’s Argos, in the Grosvenor Centre, shut when the unit was demolished for the expansion of the shopping mall into the neighbouring Cheshire Building Society.

An Argos opened in Homebase at Lyme Green Business Park on the edge of town.

And now the digital in-store branch at Sainsbury’s offers thousands of goods for ordering in store, via tablet computers, as well as being a collection point for 20,000 products which can be ordered online to collect in store within hours. An extra 20,000 products can be ordered for home delivery. There is also an eBay collection point so buyers can collect eBay purchases.

Anthony Clegg, manager at Sainsbury’s Macclesfield store, said: “Sainsbury’s has been a part of the local community for a number of years and we are really thrilled to welcome Argos and its team to our store.

“The new shop is great for customers, who are looking for easier, more convenient ways to shop. We’re looking forward to feedback from customers about the increased range and offer.”

The new store is equipped for shopping in the digital age, with tablets that mirror the online shopping experience and staff on hand to help.

Around half of Argos’ total sales now start online, but 80 per cent of customers will visit one of 842 stores to pick up their goods.

Sainsbury’s acquired Home Retail Group, the owner of Argos and Habitat, on September 2 2016, creating one of the UK’s leading food and non-food retailers.