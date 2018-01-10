Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 37-year-old man who has links to Cheshire.



Raymond Swanton was last seen in Hadleigh, Suffolk, at 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.

He is believed to be driving a Toyota Auris car, registration FL17 UZV.

Raymond is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 7 inches tall with cropped dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Reebok shell suit top and trousers and light blue Lacoste slip-on shoes.

A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Raymond or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101."