Police are appealing for help in tracing a missing 37-year-old man who has links to Cheshire.
Raymond Swanton was last seen in Hadleigh, Suffolk, at 12.30pm on Tuesday, January 9.
He is believed to be driving a Toyota Auris car, registration FL17 UZV.
Raymond is described as white, slim build, 5 feet 7 inches tall with cropped dark hair.
When last seen he was wearing a navy blue Reebok shell suit top and trousers and light blue Lacoste slip-on shoes.
A spokesman for Suffolk Police said: "Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who has seen Raymond or who has any information on where he may be, to contact Suffolk Police on 101."