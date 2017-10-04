Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A pair of adorable dogs are looking for a new home after being abandoned.

Father and daughter Snoop and Macy are being looked after by a foster family in Macclesfield.

The Jack Russell Terriers, aged eight and 12 respectively, were found abandoned with an American Bulldog in July.

The dogs were initially separated with Macy transferred to the Macclesfield branch of the RSPCA. But when it was discovered Snoop was her dad, they were reunited.

Both have been neutered, micro chipped and vaccinated but are in need of a loving home.

A spokesman for the Macclesfield branch of the RSPCA said: “Snoop is the dinkiest Jack but with a big character, full of the joys of spring and just so friendly, and he loves to run about and play ball. He also loves his grub.

“Macy is the sweetest little girl, very affectionate just like her dad - she too loves toys and adores running those little legs off.

“They are both typical high energy Jacks so will need an active owner. They are looking for a pet free home. This pair will melt anyone’s heart, especially the Jack fans out there.”

For more details visit the branch’s Facebook page or call 01625 669620.