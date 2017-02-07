Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An appeal has been launched to help give a young romantic a Valentine’s day to remember.

Paddy Carson, 22, has severe autism, adhd and complex special needs as a result of being born prematurely.

But he is a true romantic at heart and nothing would make him happier than to receive a Valentine’s day card.

Paddy’s carer Kirsty Anderson is appealing to the public to help make his day, and is asking people to surprise Paddy with as many cards as possible.

Paddy’s mum Claire Carson, from Upton Priory, said the idea was sparked after Paddy declared he would ‘need the day off’ to go through his Valentine’s day cards.

She said: “He’s quite regimented in what he does and the computer group at Rossendale Trust is one of his favourites, so I was very surprised when he said he wouldn’t be able to go because he would have so many cards and flowers to go through.

“I just thought how fantastic it would be if we could make it happen.”

She added: “Despite him having communication problems and delays in speech, he’s very sociable and chatty, so a lot of people know him and stop and say hello.

“It would be important for me and to him, to know that he’s been accepted socially as well. He has complex needs but his emotions are just like everybody else’s, he just wants to be loved.”

Paddy loves watching the soaps and attends Oakwood, part of the Rossendale Trust, which offers informal learning and leisure opportunities to adults with disabilities.

Macclesfield businesses which have volunteered as a drop-off points for cards are: The Co-ops in Upton Priory and Buxton Road; McDonald’s; Dominoes Pizza; The Fragrance Shop in the Precinct and Dollylox. You can also post them to Suite 456, Silk House, Park Green, Macclesfield, SK11 7QJ.