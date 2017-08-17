Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tytherington School is celebrating yet another year of outstanding A-Level results.

These results include superb performance at the highest grades, with 32pc of all exam entries received A* or A grades, including 13pc at A*. A fantastic 57pc of all exam entries were graded A*-B and 83pc A*-C.

The pass rate is almost 100pc and as in previous years, students have bucked the national trend by recording excellent results in the STEM subjects (Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Mathematics).

Mr Emmanuel Botwe, Headteacher said he was delighted with the achievement particularly at a time of great turbulence and reform with new specifications at A-Level.

He said: “I am so proud of the achievements of all our students at Sixth Form. Whilst it is great to get fantastic results year on year, what matters to us most is that the youngsters leave here as A* people with a real desire to contribute to their local community. Yet again we have achieved strong results which should place us yet again amongst the best Sixth Forms in the country for progress. We have a very proud comprehensive tradition at our Sixth Form and I’m delighted that we have students moving on to top universities, apprenticeships and the world of work. The hard work of our students, the commitment of our staff and their sheer passion for learning has resulted in another year of great set of A-level results for our outstanding 6th Form. I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of our young people across the Macclesfield schools on their deserved success; we wish you all the very best for the future.”

The following students achieved A*/As across the board and are now about to embark on successful university careers. Their university courses and destinations are in brackets:

Students achieving three A* grades: Serena Lu (Medicine at UCL); Megan Stephens (Medicine at Nottingham); James Alexander (Natural Sciences at York); Rachel Helliwell (Film and Television studies at Aberystwyth); Miles Pemberton (Chemistry at Nottingham); and Tom Smith (Natural Sciences at Clare College, Cambridge)

Students achieving two A*s and one A grade: Eleanor Smith (History and English Literature at York); Elisha Zeiss (Maths at Nottingham)

Students achieving two A grades and one A*: Emily Laffan; Charlotte Brocklehurst (Maths at Birmingham); Jack Staniland (Maths at York)

Students achieving three As: Rosie Irwin-Holbrey (Biology at Lancaster); Oliver James (Biomedical Sciences at Sheffield); James Mock (Civil and Environmental Engineering at Leeds)

Triple Distinctions in PE were achieved by Megan Graves and Liberty Allan.

Behind the statistics and numbers, there are many astonishing personal stories. Many of our students combined their studies with volunteering in the community. Tom Smith (A*/A*/A*, Natural Sciences at Cambridge) and James Alexander (A*/A*/A*, Natural Sciences at York) were both awarded a special Mayor Civic Award earlier this year because of the considerable amount of personal time they contributed to several charities and organisations through unpaid voluntary work.

Throughout their A-Levels, James and Tom both volunteered once a fortnight at a local youth group for 6-11 year olds with autism. During their time at Space4Autism they ran activities, worked with adult leaders in a professional and supportive manner as well as led visits to the park. They also led arts and crafts workshops in the centre as well as volunteering for weekend residential trips. Both students gave considerable time whilst studying for their A-Levels. James continues to give up his time by volunteering for the Samaritan.

King's School, Macclesfield