A Macclesfield entrepreneur is bidding to become Lord Alan Sugar’s latest protégé.

Jade English is one of 18 contestants starring in the new series of the hit show The Apprentice which airs tonight (Wednesday) at 9pm.

The confident 25-year-old PR and marketing manager believes she has what it takes to win the show and avoid hearing the dreaded phrase ‘You’re fired’ from billionaire businessman Lord Sugar.

Jade grew up in Macclesfield and went to Beach Hall School where she has ‘great memories’ before studying at Cheadle Hulme school.

After her mum Carole and dad Simon split up Jade stayed with her mum, who she said was ‘inspiration’.

Jade, who lives in Broken Cross, said: “Mum is an amazing woman. She managed to raise me while working. She did really well in her career as an IT manager at AstraZeneca. Now she is enjoying her well-deserved retirement.

“Dad is also an inspiration. He is a wealth manager for a firm in Hale and has always encouraged the entrepreneurial and competitive spirit in me.”

Despite this encouragement Jade has still battled self-doubt and almost bottled her audition for The Apprentice.

She said: “I had always imagined giving it a try but wasn’t sure I was cut out for it. I almost didn’t show for that first audition but went for it and got all the way to the house. It has been an amazing journey and I have learnt so much about myself.

“I think I have a good business idea which needs investment and The Apprentice is a great avenue to go down.”

In the run up to the show Jade has been the focus of some national news stories.

She said she is wary of the celebrity status that comes with appearing in the show.

She said: “It’s very bizarre that people are interested in my life. It’s a very unique experience. But I just have to go with the flow and try and enjoy it. Ultimately though I want to be taken seriously as a businesswoman. I have worked really hard to get where I am and I hope I inspire other young woman that they can achieve what they want.”

The Apprentice sees candidates compete in a variety of business challenges before facing Lord Sugar and ‘The Board’, who eliminates contestants one by one until a winner is found.

But Jade is keeping tight lipped about what happens in the show, which was recorded over the summer.

She said: “It was very bizarre. Only mum and dad knew. I couldn’t talk about it and had to avoid friends during the filming.

“Everyone knows now and have been really supportive. But I still have be careful what I say so not to spoil it.”

Jade will be watching the first show with friends and family in Wilmslow tonight.

She said: “It’s going to be very weird watching myself but I’m really looking forward to it. We’ll have to wait and see how I get on.”