Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The team behind the town’s wonderful museums have secured £110,000 towards future projects.

The Silk Heritage Trust, which manages Macclesfield Museums, has been given £99,000 by the John Ellerman Foundation in recognition of its work to increase involvement with the community.

And a further £10,800 has been awarded by the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF), which will fund an vibrant new project to celebrate the UK/India Year of Culture.

Sue Hughes, director of Macclesfield Museums, which includes Paradise Mill, The Old Sunday School, The Silk Museum and West Park Museum, said: “We are thrilled to receive recognition of our achievements and future potential through this funding success.

“This investment will be a stepping stone to further major grant applications which will see the Trust fulfil its Manifesto ‘to celebrate the richness of the town’s heritage and cultivate its wealth: its wealth of community, of generosity, of talent, enterprise and industry.

“We are excited to explore this part of the silk story, Macclesfield’s relationship with India, celebrating the important people who continue to direct us to Indian pattern and design for inspiration. This really will be a colourful and imaginative summer programme.”

The lottery fund will be used to pay for an exhibition at the Silk Museum in collaboration with Poynton artist Nikki Parmenter, who will work with schools and community groups to illustrate the colour and imagery of UK and India’s creative relationship.

The exhibition, which will run from June until September, will feature work by Nikki, and will look at India’s relationship with the town. It will also tell the story of silk dyeing and printing company owner Thomas Wardle and the influence on designer William Morris.

There will also be a number of art workshops, including natural dying workshops, and tales of the Indian sub-continent with storyteller Peter Chand.

The John Ellerman Foundation is an independent grant making foundation which supports smaller charities that make a practical difference to people, society and the natural world. The £99,000 - spent over three years - will support the strategic development of the museum, its curatorial team and collections, and commissioning visitor consultation.

Macclesfield Museums is hosting a range of activities for the next half-term.

Drop in events, which cost £3 each and do not require booking, include a Panda Bears’ Picnic at West Park Museum on Tuesday, May 30. The picnic and bear hunt, to celebrate the return of the museum’s giant stuffed panda, will run from 2-4pm. Participants are encouraged to bring their own picnics.

All Boxed Up, on Wednesday, May 31, will give kids the chance to turn a small box into something exciting to store their treasures in.

It runs from 1.30-3.30pm at The Old Sunday School.

The Wonderful Creepy Crawlies workshop will enable children to create their own bugs to take away. It takes place on Thursday, June 1, at the Silk Museum, from 1.30-3.30pm.

Booking is required for the Victorian Jack in a Box event at The Silk Museum, aimed a children aged between six and 12. Children will be able to look at Victorian toys before making their own Jack in a box.

The sessions take place on Thursday and Friday June 1&2, from10am-12.30pm.

Sessions cost £6.50 per child. Call 01625 612045.

For more go to silkmacclesfield.org.uk.