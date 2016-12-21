Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted couple have collected more than 1,000 toys for children this Christmas.

Glyn and Kathleen Rowley filled their house with so many presents they couldn’t even get in their own bed.

But now they will rest easy knowing their gifts will bring smiles to the faces of hundreds of children who may not otherwise get one.

Glyn, 45, who lives on Hilton Close in Macclesfield with wife Kathleen, 52, said the thought of any child feeling unloved this Christmas spurred him on to collect as many donations as he can.

He said: “I’ve come from a rough upbringing. We woke up on Christmas morning to a stocking with an orange in it, it was pretty tough as a kid.

“I’ve got to the point in my life where we are both working, we’re both reasonably comfortable, and I just wanted to give something back.”

Glyn, who works as a site manager in Adlington, has been collecting presents for toy appeals for the past three years, and started collecting his 2016 offering back in September, and decided to donate the presents to the Community Voluntary Service (CVS) Cheshire East when he spotted the appeal in the paper.

He said: “I’ve been collecting for about two months. We put messages out on facebook asking people to donate and we’ve had a brilliant response.

“If we saw something on offer or a good deal while we were out shopping we’d buy a couple, but we had to stop that because it was costing us a fortune.

“We filled two rooms with stuff. We had to sleep on the sofa – we couldn’t get into our bed! We didn’t count them all, but with the sweets, selection boxes and toys we collected between 1,000 and 1,300. It’s all worth it.”

Andrew Luisis, from CVS Cheshire East, said: “Having met and engaged with Glyn its clear he is a humble man with a large selfless sense of community and generosity.

“Learning of his upbringing and his determination to provide children with a childhood he didn’t have was truly motivational.

“We were more than delighted to help Glyn, who in turn helped us to provide a Christmas for disadvantaged children across Cheshire East.

“Glyn and his wife’s donation of over 1,000 toys to the appeal is the largest personal donation we have ever received. Glyn is truly Macclesfield’s Kris Kringle.”