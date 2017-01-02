Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Union bosses say budget cuts could put lives in danger.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) is ‘reviewing’ staffing as part of budget cuts, which also include scrapping the aerial appliance based at Macclesfield fire station .

But Cheshire Fire Brigade Union (FBU) claim the plans will involve reducing the number of full-time firefighters at Macclesfield fire station from 14 to 12.

The Chester Road station already runs a ‘nucleus’ staffing arrangement, with only a handful of permanent firefighters bolstered by a pool of on-call firefighters.

Union bosses warn the ‘dramatic decrease’ in front line firefighters ‘will cost lives’ and are urging the Fire Authority against the move.

Andrew Fox-Hewitt, secretary of Cheshire FBU, said: “Macclesfield over recent years has seen a reduction of 40 whole-time fire-fighters providing 24/7 365 guaranteed cover to 14 (now proposed to be 12) giving only guaranteed 12/7 365 cover.

“To put that into perspective that is an 70 per cent reduction in whole-time fire-fighters at Macclesfield alone which has seen in the last few years a rise in fire deaths, increase in attendance times and increase in the risk to fire-fighter safety.

“The majority of major towns across Cheshire have seen its guaranteed whole-time response reduced from nine fire-fighters, down to eight and now four.

“The FBU contend that this dramatic decrease in front line responders has increased the risk to communities and will cost lives, and that this decision was made not on the basis of the level of risk, but on the grounds of cost.”

The FBU also want the authority to ensure the safety of firefighters by increasing the minimum number which crew its engines from four to five.

The changes being proposed as part of a consultation via www.cheshirefire.gov.uk aim to save £4m from its budget over the next three years. The service is also proposing a hike in its share of council tax by 1.99pc in 2017/18.

Alex Waller, head of service delivery at Cheshrire Fire Authority said: “Our plan is simply to review the current crewing arrangements at Macclesfield Fire Station to ensure that it continues to be both efficient and cost effective.

“Cheshire Fire Authority remains committed to their stance of no firefighter redundancies.”