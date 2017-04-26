Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TWO more people have been prosecuted through the courts as part of a council crackdown on littering.

Oktavia Maciejewska, 22, of Mill Lane, Macclesfield, was convicted of dropping a cigarette butt on Mill Street on October 26, last year.

Following a separate incident, Sophie Jayne Nesbit, 24, of Chilham Place, Macclesfield, was convicted of discarding a cigarette-end on Market Street, Crewe, on October 13, last year.

Both women were found guilty in their absence at Crewe magistrates’ court of littering and ordered to pay a fine of £220 with £180 courts costs.

The prosecutions are the second wave since the council started a crackdown on littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling. Since October 1, wardens have issued 4,234 fixed penalty notices. These include 4,116 for littering, 24 for dog fouling and 28 for fly-tipping.

This month the council launched a hard-hitting campaign called ‘There are NO RUBBISH excuses’ to help reduce the amount of waste illegally dumped on the borough’s streets.

It also calls for people to come forward with information about fly-tippers.

Councillor Paul Bates, cabinet member for communities and health, said the council spent £204,000 last year dealing with fly-tipped waste.

He said: “Fly-tipping, littering and dog fouling are disgusting and crimes – and will not be tolerated in Crewe or anywhere else in Cheshire East.

“It is everyone’s responsibility to dispose of waste correctly and we are grateful to the vast majority of our residents, and to the various community groups, who do play their part in helping to keep the borough clean and tidy.

“We hope our residents, landlords, business and community groups will all get behind our campaign and do their bit to keep the borough clean.

“To report problems visit www.cheshireeast.gov.uk/norubbish excuses.”

Three more people are due to appear in court after being accused of separate offences of littering.

Jackie Gibson, 54, of Byron’s Lane, Macclesfield, has been charged with dropping a cigarette on Exchange Street in Macclesfield on October 11.

Daniel Lomas, 27, of Kendal Road, Macclesfield, is accused of committing the same offence in the town on the same day.

Vitalijs Kabankovs, 33, of Winster Street, Salford, is accused of littering with a cigarette at the bus station in Macclesfield on October 7. All three are set to appear before magistrates in Crewe on May 4.