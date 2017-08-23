Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tytherington School

Katie Hooley, 18, from Bollington, is off to Harper Adams in Shropshire to study Agri-Business.

Her family own a farm which has diary, beef and sheep.

It was her bull which made headlines in June when it escaped and went on a rampage through Bollington and Kerridge.

Alice Maitland, 18, from Bollington, got AAB and is off to Leeds to study zoology.

She said: "I love animals and had at home a gecko and tortoise, as well as a dog, cat and rabbits."

Ella Wood, 18, is postponing her university adventure for a year to jet off to Nepal to teach English for a year.

She got an AAC and will go to Leeds to study geography, where she will be reunited with best friend Alice Maitland.

Ella is taking the trip with Project Trust and will spent a year in the remote village of Chhipridaha, which is the equivalent altitude of Ben Nevis in Scotland.

Ella said: "I'm a little nervous of earthquakes, but very excited about the adventure.

"The village is so remote some children walk for two hours to attend classes."

Her mum Sarah is equally excited and nervous for her daughter. She said: "I am really proud. It's an amazing expeirence. She is so brave."

Dougie Skelton, 18, from Macclesfield, was stunned with his A*AB after being predicted far lower grades.

He plans to take a gap year before studying politics at Newcastle.

He said: "I got into politics two years ago with all the Brexit and Trump stuff. It has been a really interesting time. The school really encourages debate so that has helped me.

"I'm not sure if I see myself in front line politics but I'd like to see where it takes me."

Rachel Heliwell, 18, from Tytherington, got a clean sweep of 3A* and will study drama and film at Aberystwyth.

She said: "I am more about the production side than the acting. I chose to head to the Welsh coast because the course was brilliant and the landscape around it inspirational."

Ruth Wallace, 18, from Bollington, got A*AB and will study Civil Engineering at Cardiff.

Elisha Zeiss, 18, from Macclesfield, got 2A*A and will study maths at Nottingham.

Rosie Irwin-Holbrey, 18, from, Bollington, got 3A and will study biology at Lancaster.

She would like a career in conservation, possibly working to save endangered species.

Fallibroome Academy

Charlie Jones, 18, from Prestbury, got A*3A and will got to music college.

Charlie who has played the tuba since he was 11 is principal player in the National Youth Orchestra for Great Britain. He said: "I would love to play tuba as a job. I just love music and performing."

Matt Joyce, 18, from Gawsworth, juggled his studies will travelling all over the country supporting his beloved Silkmen. The Macclesfield Town FC supporter scored BBD in his exams and now plans a year out inter-railing through Europe before considering his next options.

Liam Nolan, 18, of The Villas estate, Macclesfield, got A*BB and will study sound technology at Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA).

Liam, who produces music under the moniker Future Cat, said: "I love the adrenalin of playing live music but fancy myself as more of a producer, so I'll use the course to explore that."

All Hallows

Alain Marvin, 18, from the Moss estate, for 2A*A and will study physics and astrophysics.

He said: "My ultimate ambition is to work for the European Space Agency (ESA). I'd love to be an actual astronaut but would equally love to work behind the scenes.

"I was inspired to love physics because of people like Professor Brian Cox. They way he spoke about science made it really interesting."

Jacob Kalnins, 18, got 3A* and will study physics at Durham.

Roisin Conry, 18, got A*AA and will study particle physics at Lancaster as a combined Masters degree.

She said: "I just love physics, so studying it for four years doesn't worry me. I'm really looking forward to experiencing Uni life."

Aiden Hughes, 18, from Broken Cross, got 2A*B and will study maths at Durham.

His grades fell slightly short of what the university wanted so he has a nervous wait to see if he gets in.

The head boy, who recently achieved top marks in a music diploma, said: "I'm a near miss, so we'll have to see. I am really happy with my results. I am hoping my recent music qualification might help me. Otherwise I'll be off to Lancaster which is still great."

Niamh O'Sullivan, 18, from Bollington, got A*AA and will study history at Oxford.

She became interested in the subject after reading children's history novels when she was young.

Niamh had three days of exams and interviews to earn her place.

Her proud mum Colette said: "Niamh has worked her socks off to get those grades and fully deserves her place at Oxford. She got her interest in history from her dad Steven but I like to think something from me contributed to her success."