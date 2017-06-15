Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A housing association has moved to reassure residents living in the town’s tower blocks after a devastating fire swept through high rise flats in London.

Tim Pinder, chief executive at Peaks and Plains housing association, issued a letter to around 170 residents who live in Pennine Court and Range Court in Hurdsfield, stating that the blocks meet all necessary fire regulations and that the cladding used on the outside of the buildings is safe.

It comes after the horrific blaze at the Grenfell tower block in West London in the early hours of yesterday (Wednesday, June 14) which killed at least 17 people and has left hundreds homeless. The blaze spread very quickly through the building and concerns have been raised about the type of cladding used on the outside of the building.

Pennine Court and Range Court have been refurbished using cladding and residents have posted concerns on Facebook, asking for it to be properly tested.

A spokesman for Peaks and Plains has confirmed that the make of cladding on Range and Pennine, which have 92 properties in each, is Rockpanel, which is not the same as that used in the West London flats.

Tim Pinder said in his letter to residents that the insulation and cladding meets the highest fire safety standards.

He said: “Of course, we at Peaks & Plains were shocked and saddened by this awful tragedy and our thoughts are very much with those whose families have been affected. I felt that some residents at Range and Pennine might also be feeling vulnerable and distressed. So I wanted to reassure you that the fire safety features at Range and Pennine are regularly and effectively checked and maintained by experienced, skilled safety staff.

“Today Sharon, our fire safety officer, has been in constant contact with Cheshire Fire and Rescue to see what we can learn from the tragic London fire. They aren’t able to comment yet, but hope to do so in the next few days and we’ll let you have their comments or advice when we receive it.

“Our Fire Risk Assessments and the relevant standards for both blocks are comprehensive and up to date. Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service makes visits to familiarise themselves with the building, escape routes etc. Another one is organised for later this week.”