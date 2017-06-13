Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A dramatic confrontation between a pub landlord and ‘demon’ has been captured on film.

Sean Hutchinson, who runs the Bate Hall on Chestergate, says the pub has been haunted by former resident “James Richard Stopford” for more than two years.

The dad-of-two says the ghost - known as Richard - is ‘pure evil’ and doesn’t like women or children.

Sean, 45, is seen taunting and swearing at the ‘spirit’ during a unnerving vigil at the pub led by spirit medium James Higgins, who visited the building in attempt to capture some paranormal activity.

Sean is captured on Facebook Live confronting Richard before the broadcast is dramatically cut by James, who says he stopped recording for ‘safety’ reasons.

The eerie footage has been viewed more than 21,000 times.

Sean said it wasn’t a pleasant experience, but something he is used to.

He said: “Richard is demonic. He is here permanently. I confront him every day to keep him away from my family. He doesn’t like women or children.

“He is pure evil. He thinks it is his house but it isn’t. It’s my home and I am not going anywhere.

“I have had a paranormal team here twice and even some of them are terrified of this place.”

The pub, which dates back to 1525, is believed to have once had Oliver Cromwell as a guest, has a Jacobean staircase and priest holes that served as hiding places for Catholic priests. The staircase is also reported to have marks at the top which Sean says are from when the Witch of Macclesfield, the Grey Lady, was hanged.

Sean claims the historic pub has 21 different ghosts because it is where laylines cross and where the town’s gallows were.

James, 25, from Tytherington, also claims there are spirits in the pub.

He said: “There is something in there. It’s a bad place. I put my hands of the wall and felt like I could see something. It was draining my energy and I thought I might faint.

“We don’t condone engagement with spirit but Sean was arguing with him. But it became like taunting and created a very negative vibe. It didn’t feel safe that is why I had stop the vigil.”

James has pledged to work with Sean.

He said: “You can really see this has got to Sean. He is desperate for something to be done and I think I can, but it is a lengthy process.”

James’s Facebook page has more than 17,000 followers.