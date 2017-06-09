Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Carers who launched a project to knit a mile-long scarf to raise awareness of dementia are a third of the way towards their ambitious target.

The group are trying to create 10,650 individual squares which will be pinned together for the annual ‘Walk a mile in my shoes’ campaign on June 18.

The scarf will then be turned into blankets and given to charities.

Since launching an appeal in the Express last month, supporters have made 3,500 squares. Some have been sent from as far away as Birmingham, Wales, Suffolk, Cambridge and Buckinghamshire.

But the group is still calling for more help to hit their target before the walk sets off from Tytherington Family Worship Church next month.

Jean Atherton, whose husband was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s seven years ago, said: “The knitting of squares has really taken off. We have to date over 3,500 squares, all different colours and thickness, and more to come before our actual walk.

“It is quite a sight and amazing the support from the community.”

The squares need to be 6x6 inches. Call Jean on 07974 474229 or email jeanannatherton@btinternet.com to take part.