A knife-wielding man who slashed his ex-lover and her daughter during a terrifying attack has been jailed.

Martin Colin Hodder, 45, left both women with wounds from the blade during the ‘sustained’ attack in January, a court heard.

It happened after Hodder had downed a bottle and a half of vodka and started talking about his past, the hearing was told.

Initially Hodder put the knife to his own throat but then he turned on the two women, prosecutors said.

Hodder, of Parr Street, Macclesfield, who has previous convictions for violence, admitted two charges of assault, at Stockport magistrates’ court.

Magistrates jailed him for 18 weeks for what they described as ‘a sustained attack with a weapon in a domestic setting whilst in drink’.

After the hearing, the older victim, who asked not to be named, slammed the sentence, which includes a year-long restraining order.

She said: “I cannot sleep or eat because of what that man put me through. Considering his record and the fact he slashed us with a knife, that sentence is a disgrace. I am devastated. He will be out in a few weeks.”

During the hearing, Robert Jones, prosecuting, said Hodder continued to live with his ex after they split.

He said: “On January 14 the defendant and his ex were drinking with her daughter. Hodder had consumed one and half bottles of vodka. He was jolly but as he became more drunk he began talking about his past.”

The court heard that Hodder then got up and went into the kitchen only to return with a butter knife.

Mr Jones said: “He started waving it around. He held the knife to his own throat and tried to cut himself. He was asked to put the knife down.

“He then came at his ex-partner who held up her hands to protect herself. She received cuts to her arms. He then cut his own neck twice. He was waving the knife back and forth.”

Magistrates heard that Hodder was ‘pacing up and down’.

Mr Jones said: “He made threats towards his ex-partner and her daughter tried to calm him down. He then pointed the knife at her and said ‘I don’t care. I will take your life too’. The daughter then tried to take the knife from him and the blade slashed her wrist.”

Anthony Gardener, defending, said: “He hasn’t been in trouble for six years.”