A Level students were jumping for joy after producing another bumper set of results at the King’s School.

The Macclesfield school took the change in the structure of examination marking in its stride with both male and female students celebrating significant successes this year.

Headmaster Dr Simon Hyde said: “Students and staff have worked hard to adapt to the new examination system which the government has introduced after a series of recommendations from many of the country’s leading universities. Our continued success in these key exams is down to the detailed preparation by staff and the hard work and determination of our pupils. I’m delighted to see so many heading off to their choice of university to study what is a very broad range of courses ranging from art to zoology.”

A fantastic 80percent of all grades are A* - B and 43pc of all grades are at A*/ A. Three students achieved three A*s or better with around 40 students achieving three As or better. In addition, four students will take up places at Oxford or Cambridge while 26 students achieved the top A* grade in at least one subject.

Among the students who got three A*/A grades were from left: Cricket captain Oliver Quinn, from Macclesfield who got A*A*A and will now read English Literature at Somerville College, Oxford. Freddy McNulty, from Congleton, who got a perfect 600 out of 600 in his Maths exam and will now read Mathematics at Warwick. Hockey captain William McIlveen, from Whaley Bridge who got an A*AA and a B and will read Mathematics at St. Andrews. Musician and sportswoman Eleanor Toms, from Poynton, who got four A*s and will read Natural Sciences at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge. Duke of Edinburgh award winner Olivia Shaughnessy, from Macclesfield, who got an A* and three As and will read Chemistry at York. Kate Marsh, from Macclesfield, who got A*AA and will read English Literature at Collingwood College Durham and wants to be a journalist. Sam Bryning, from Poynton, who got four A*s and will read Chemistry at Warwick ultimately aiming to progress into high level research. Alex Galbraith, from Kermincham, who got two A*s and two A grades and wants to read Biology at Durham with an ambition to work in the pharmaceutical sector and Alex Welsh, from Marple Bridge who got three A*s and an A grade and wants to read Physics at Manchester University again hoping to work in research.