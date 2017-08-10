Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

King’s School has had an offer from a developer to convert its listed buildings into new homes, it has been revealed.

Land around the main school buildings at Cumberland Street and its site at Fence Avenue are being sold off for housing as the school plans a move to a new site in Prestbury.

The school’s headteacher Dr Simon Hyde revealed in a letter to parents that a developer has come forward with a proposal to convert the

Cumberland Street site for residential use.

He said that the plan would maintain the old facade of the main building plus include some new-build properties and the cricket lawn in front of the memorial gates would remain. In the letter Dr Hyde wrote: “The school has received an offer from a specialist developer subject to planning and I am pleased to tell you that the prospective purchaser understands the need to provide both an attractive legacy for the school as well as distinctive and high quality scheme for the town.

“As soon as pre-application comments from the planning authority have been processed the scheme will be open for public consultation.

“I can tell you the initial scheme preserves the school’s listed buildings, the front facade of the main block as well as the open view of the school from the memorial gates.

“Conversion to residential use has been achieved at low density with due regard for the unique setting.

“Given the cost of converting heritage buildings, some new build has been introduced.”

Coun Janet Jackson, who represents Macclesfield Central and was a King’s governor, said she hopes it will include affordable homes.

She said: “I do think the town needs an upmarket hotel and this would have been ideal but it isn’t to be so we will have to see what comes forward.

“We are desperate for housing in the town but I’m concerned it says it will be low density.

“I would like there to be some affordable homes in the scheme.

“I’m pleased to see that the open green space will be kept and it’s good that the listed buildings will be preserved.”

Planning approval was granted for King’s to build a new school in the green belt at Prestbury in January this year.