KING’S School bosses are sifting through offers from developers to build homes on its land.

The school is considering bids to develop housing on its two campuses.

The school put the sites at Cumberland Street and Fence Avenue up for sale in October but marketing is now complete.

It’s part of the school’s plan to build a brand new school by 2020.

It has planning permission to build a new school in the green belt at Alderley Road, Prestbury.

To raise the money to do this it needs to sell its current sites and has planning approval for 300 homes at Fence Avenue and 150 homes at Westminster Road, which forms part of the Cumberland Street boys campus.

Developers have bid to carry out these developments.

Dr Simon Hyde, headteacher, said: “I am delighted with the progress the school has made in recent months towards achieving our 2020 Vision.

“We have received the relevant planning permission from the council and the marketing process for our existing sites is now complete.

“The school is currently considering the proposals that have been presented.

“Discussions are at a very early stage and no decisions regarding developers or time scales have yet been taken.

“We are now working hard on finalising our plans for the new school and securing the required funding.”

The school is also looking through expressions of interest for the future of the historic buildings on Cumberland Street, which do not form part of the development plan for the rest of the campus.

The school stated any development should ‘preserve the legacy of the school within the town’.