King's has bought up a farmhouse as the school pushes forward its plans to move to a new site in Prestbury.

The school, which is selling its current sites at Fence Avenue and Cumberland Street, will use 50 acres of green belt around Fallibroome Farm on Alderley Road as part of the move.

The farm was formerly owned by Betty Hine, who died in her 80s nearly a year ago, who used the land for her milking herd.

The school stated plans for the farm buildings ‘are at a very early stage’ but that they hope to use the buildings as a base for its grounds and estates departments.

But some neighbours were enraged that King’s have cut down an apple and pear orchard in front of the farmhouse.

Elaine Bratt, who lives nearby, described the school’s plans for the green belt site as ‘inappropriate’.

She said: “The local residents are very disappointed to see such unwarranted destruction of an established orchard and are extremely concerned.” But the school says the trees needed to come down.

A spokesman said: “King’s has purchased Fallibroome Farm and its buildings as part of our plan to build a new school. The school takes great pride in the quality of its natural and physical environment and intends the new site to provide not just first class educational facilities, but an attractive and sympathetic new home for the school.

“As part of a programme to make the farm safe, we have undertaken safety checks including asbestos testing, electrical works, boarding up unsafe areas and tree inspections.

“The inspections revealed the apple trees at the front of the house had been inadequately maintained and were beyond their lifespan.

“Two trees were dead and the remaining trees were rotten or unstable.

“All were deemed unsafe and our insurers insisted we remove the trees to reduce risk to people and property.

“We will replace the trees with new specimens which we anticipate will enhance the site for the duration of their life span.

“We hope to use the buildings as a base for our grounds and estates departments.

“Also our aspiration is to convert the paddock behind the farm buildings into a First XI cricket pitch to replace the pitch at our Cumberland Street site.”