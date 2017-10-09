Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

King's School has lined up developers for each of its sites to go ahead with plans to move to Prestbury.

The school has planning permission to build a new school on land at Prestbury and for homes to be built on its current sites at Fence Avenue and Cumberland Street to pay for the build.

It’s been marketing the Fence Avenue and Cumberland Street sites for development.

A spokesman has now confirmed that it’s no longer marketing its sites for development and has lined up developers for each of them. It’s in the final stages of negotiations with the housebuilders to build on the sites.

She said she could not name the developers at this point.

The approved plans are for 300 homes at Fence Avenue and 150 homes at Westminster Road, which forms part of the Cumberland Street campus. The school also had a developer to convert the old school buildings at Cumberland Street into housing.

A spokesman said: “We are working with our preferred developers for the land off Westminster Road and the main buildings on Cumberland Street, as well as the Fence Avenue site and finalising the terms of the proposed sales.

“We are no longer actively marketing them now as we are in negotiations and finalising the terms of the agreements.”

The new school plans attracted objections from individuals and residents groups across the town as the sites are in the green belt.

The plan is to build a brand new school on Alderley Road in Prestbury by 2020, with the project named the ‘2020 Vision’.

The spokesman said ‘plans are progressing well’ towards the school’s vision, adding: “Following the approval of the revisions to our plans for the new school, we are still on target for a September 2020 opening of the new school on the land that we have purchased on Alderley Road next to our Derby Fields site.

“We anticipate some sort of ground-breaking ceremony in 2018.”

Permission has been granted for changes to the original approved plans for a new school.

This includes reducing the scale of the main building, increasing the size of the sports building and pavilion, rearranging the sports pitches, and changing the car park and bus drop-off points, as well as installing 20ft tall lamp posts.