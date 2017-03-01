Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Primary school children were delighted when the Big Friendly Giant visited their school ahead of World Book Day.

The huge puppet was brought to St John The Evangelist Primary School, on Ivy Road, by artist Di Ford, who created the character for a special performance to celebrate Roald Dahl’s centenary.

Erica Bridge, the Early Years Foundation Studies teacher, said the children have been celebrating the author all week and will each dress as a character from one of his books for the international celebration tomorrow (Thursday, March 2).

She said: “Each class is focusing on a different Roald Dahl novel and will dress up as their favourite character on Thursday.

“On Monday the children had a surprise visit from Di Ford.

“Di brought the puppet all the way from her home town in Pembrokeshire to share her story on making puppets and in particular the BFG.

“The children asked Di questions about how she made the puppet and some even got to shake his hand!

“The children were amazed by the life-size BFG and it will inspire their writing and artwork in the week ahead.”