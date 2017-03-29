Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kickboxing club is restarting after a long hiatus.

Northwest Chinese Kickboxing will hold classes every Sunday at Jasmine Park Pavilion from April 2.

The club used to operate at Macclesfield Leisure Centre years ago but found itself homeless after it was forced to close due to an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease.

Now instructors Sharon Allsop, a former world champion, and her daughter Danielle, 17, are hoping to reintroduce the martial art.

Sharon is urging families to come along and try.

She said: “Kickboxing isn’t just about martial art, combat and defence. It’s about fitness and discipline.

“Kickboxing is definitely time well spent together as a family unit and is an ideal sport for all.”

Sharon and Danielle are launching two classes – the first at 5pm will be a fitness and circuit session, followed by kickboxing at 6pm.

Sharon said: “People are welcome to come to the fitness sessions to get to know the group and see what we do. If they like it they might then want to stay for the kickboxing.”

For more call 07828 278483, email mzsop@msn.com or find NWCKB Macclesfield on Facebook.