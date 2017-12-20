Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A town centre kebab shop has been fined more than £3,000 after failing a hygiene inspection.

Health and Safety inspectors prosecuted the operators of Macclesfield Town Kebab House, on Sunderland Street, after witnessing poor food handling practice and the failure to maintain adequate hand-washing facilities.

The inspectors, who visited on a number of occasions between March and May 2017, also found that fittings and equipment were not effectively cleaned, operators failed to ensure food equipment and premises were in good order and repair, and equipment was not effectively cleaned and disinfected.

The two men who run the outlet - Ramazan Aydogan and Hakan Ikiz - admitted four failures under hygiene legislation at Crewe Magistrate Court.

They were each fined £667 for failing to implement a permanent procedure or procedures to ensure food hygiene safety. They were also ordered to pay £872.50 each in costs plus a £67 victim surcharge, totalling £1,606.50 for each defendant.

The case is the second successful prosecution by the council in less than a month.

In November, the operator of a different fast food outlet in Macclesfield was fined £1,340 with more than £1,600 in costs for food hygiene offences.

Councillor Ainsley Arnold, cabinet member for enforcement, said food operators that fail to meet regulations will be prosecuted. He said: “It is disappointing that some food outlet operators don’t get the message. Customers should not be exposed to unnecessary health risks.

“Cheshire East Council will prosecute food outlet operators who endanger the health of their customers and our residents.

“We would urge all food outlet operators to make sure their operating procedures meet the regulations and are of the right standards.”