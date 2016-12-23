Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A little girl battling a terminal disease will be honoured on the front of an Eddie Stobart Truck - thanks to celebrity family the Kardashians.

Amelia Carroll, three, from Poynton, has Battens Disease, a rare genetic condition which will see her lose her speech, mobility and eyesight.

Iain Evans had hoped to name an Eddie Stobart truck ‘Amelia’s Dream’ after making a £2,400 donation to charity.

But Stobart rules meant only girls’ first names could be used - meaning Dream was off limits.

However Rob Kardashian, who appears in American reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, has since welcomed his baby daughter Dream to the world, meaning a compromise can be struck, with a truck named ‘Amelia Dream’ set to take to the streets in the Spring.

Amelia’s mum Lucy, who along with husband Mike has been campaigning to raise money to fund research and spread awareness of the disease, said they are thrilled with the outcome.

She said: “(Iain) made a heartwarming announcement that he was naming the truck after our beautiful princess Amelia.

“Amelia was accepted but the name Dream was not. Iain spent the last few weeks fighting this decision.

“That is until the news came that Rob Kardashian has named his new baby girl Dream.

“A few more emails were exchanged and now we have been told that a truck will be named Amelia Dream.”

She added: “Thanks to the kindness of Iain Evans our baby girl will travel the world spreading the awareness of Batten Disease where ever she goes.

“A massive thank you to the guys at Eddie Stobart who have been top class and amazingly helpful through the naming process - especially the lovely Hannah Bellis for making it possible.”

Amelia and her older brother Ollie, five, both suffer from Battens Disease, which mean they are unlikely to live past the age of 12.

However they are both trialling a new drug aimed at slowing down the disease.

In October Ollie made headlines around the world when he shared a heartwarming moment with Prince Harry at the the WellChild awards, where Ollie was being recognised for his bravery.

For more details www.olliesarmy.co.uk