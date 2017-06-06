Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A junior football club has said farewell to two of its leading lights.

Richard Nelson and Ben Beer have served Macclesfield Junior FC for a combined 15 years.

During their tenure chairman Richard and club secretary Ben achieved Charter Club status, made the move to Jasmine Park and set up a free academy.

Their departure comes at the end of a season which saw Macclesfield Tigers U18s win Division two and Macclesfield Boys U12s win Division one, both in the Mid Cheshire Youth League.

Richard said: “After seven years in charge of a wonderful club I say goodbye to my football family. As chairman I have had the pleasure of leading the club I fell in love with eight years ago and have achieved lots with my great friend Ben.”

The new chairman is Nick Howard with Jamie Devonport as secretary.

Next season U12s and U13s are looking to expand their age groups.

The academy is open to all reception and year one children with sessions at Jasmine Park on Wednesday from 6.30-7.30pm. For information call 07767 675506.