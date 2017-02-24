Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodrell Bank is among the attractions offering freebies as part of a festival for residents.

Some of the region’s tourist attractions will open for free in the new Cheshire Residents’ Festival.

Cheshire East council, Marketing Cheshire and Cheshire West Council came up with the festival to say thank you to the people of Cheshire for the welcome they give to the 48 million visitors to the region.

The festival coincides with the annual English Tourism Week which takes place from March 25 to April 2.

Katrina Michel, chief executive of Marketing Cheshire said: “Our tourist economy continues to enjoy a wonderful growth and Cheshire Residents’ Festival will give residents a taste of all that Cheshire has to offer and discover attractions they might not have known were on their doorstep.”

Jodrell Bank has offered 250 free tickets to explore the workings of the universe and the giant Lovell telescope in its discovery centre. Other tourist destinations opening up for the week are Adlington Hall, Capesthorne Hall, The Silk Museum and Quarry Bank.

Residents must book their tickets through the website - but hurry, as spaces are filling up fast.

Book tickets through visitcheshire.com/cheshire-residents-festival .