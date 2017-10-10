Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jodrell Bank Observatory is aiming to join the Taj Mahal and Stonehenge on the international heritage stage.

The historic centre in Macclesfield has been selected as the next UK candidate to go forward for nomination to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) as a World Heritage Site.

Other notable sites across the world include the Grand Canyon in the United States and Machu Pichu in Peru.

The University of Manchester’s site, which has just celebrated the 60th Anniversary of the iconic Lovell Telescope, is now preparing the papers for nomination, which will be submitted to UNESCO in January.

Professor Teresa Anderson, director of Jodrell Bank Discovery Centre, said: “We have been preparing the case for the World Heritage Site inscription for Jodrell Bank Observatory for some years now, so it’s absolutely fantastic to reach this milestone.

“The Lovell Telescope in particular has become an icon for science and engineering, and we look forward to showcasing the rich scientific heritage of this and the wider site on an international stage.”