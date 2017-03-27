Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A jealous boyfriend smeared nail varnish on the walls and put a knife in the kitchen door when he trashed his partner’s house in a rage.

Anthony Carmichael Willis, 48, caused damage in every room at his partner’s Macclesfield home after he overheard her and a friend talking about going back to her ex, a court heard.

The next morning Willis confronted his partner and pushed her after an argument erupted. The hearing was told that she sat against the bedroom door for three hours as he shouted insults. She eventually left the house but when she came back found damage including nail varnish on the walls, a knife in the kitchen door, holes in the walls and a smashed TV smashed. When police attended they found a small amount of cannabis in the house belonging to Willis.

Prosecuting at Stockport Magistrates court, Kate Gaskell said: “The defendant overheard his partner and a friend talking about her having an affair with her ex.

“The next morning they were watching a film in bed and the defendant got out and started shouting. He came over and was right in her face and pushed her twice.

“She pushed past him out of the room and he was making insults towards her. She went back into the bedroom and sat against the door.

“He kicked at it and was making degrading comments.”

A statement by the victim said: “I was scared and anxious. I feel scared leaving the house and have lost everything.”

Willis, of Bainbridge Close, Longsight, pleaded guilty to assault, criminal damage and cannabis possession.

The court was shown pictures of the damage.

Willis told magistrates ‘jealousy got the better’ of him when they asked how he felt seeing the images.

Defending, Derek Macdonald said: “He accepts what he’s done and is ashamed. He had some drink and reacted to what he heard the previous evening. He accepts it would have been extremely distressing to find the property like this.”

Willis was given a 12 month community order with 140 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge as well as £750 compensation.

Chairman of the bench John Tuck said: “We are shocked at the extent of the damage. I hope your future is better than your immediate past.

“Your future is in your hands.”