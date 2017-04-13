Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Paedophile who groomed a schoolgirl by trying to bribe her with drugs and cash has been locked up after a teacher overheard the victim telling her friends.

Student paramedic David Alston, 24, demonstrated ‘persistent predatory behaviour’ and sent sexually explicit images of himself, a court heard.

The sex pest from Macclesfield told her ‘no one will have to find out, it will be our little secret’.

But he was caught when the victim’s teacher overheard her telling friends about the lewd proposals.

At Warrington Crown Court on Monday, Alston was jailed for 20 months after admitting two charges of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two charges of causing a child to look at an image of someone engaged in sexual activity.

Sentencing Judge Simon Berkson said: “You contacted her on Facebook and offered her drugs and money for sex. You sent pictures of yourself, offered her clothes and expensive underwear.

“Her sister stepped in but the contact continued and you also tried to contact her friends.

“This was persistent predatory behaviour towards a young teenager. There was grooming. It was disgusting. There was an escalation to what you were proposing.”

Alston was studying at Middlesborough University in 2015 when he started contacting the victim.

Andrew McInnes, prosecuting, said: “A teacher overheard a conversation that the victim had been offered £100 to sleep with a man, and a bag of weed if she went with him in his car. The teacher intervened. The victim told police that she had accepted a ‘friend request’ on Facebook. They started private messaging each other. She told him she was underage and he said he was 21, when he was actually 23. He told her ‘no one will have to find out, it will be out little secret’.”

The victim’s sister saw the messages and warned Alston to stay away, calling him a ‘paedo’.

But he didn’t stay away, prosecutors said, and he then tried to make contact with one of the victim’s friends.

In a victim impact statement, the girl said the experience had left her unable to leave the house or go to school.

Philip Tully, defending Alston, said his ‘foolishness had ruined him’.

He said: “He is no longer at university and banned from playing for an adult hockey team in Macclesfield. This was a fantasy, this was discussion, talk, not actually happening.”

Alston, of Rosebank Terrace, Leek, was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and must also sign the Sex Offender’s Register for the same period.