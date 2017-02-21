Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A burglar who targeted town centre shops has been jailed.

Police were called to reports of a break-in in Macclesfield town centre on January 31, where they found Christopher McNabb, 33.

At Crewe magistrates’ court he admitted attempted theft of money from WH Smith on Mill Street, the burglary of Poundland on Mill Street where he entered the staff area, the burglary of B&M Bargains on Exchange Street where he entered the staff area and the burglary of Grosvenor Centre, Castle Street where he stole a drivers licence and a pair of glove from a secure stall area.

McNabb, of Portland Walk, Macclesfield, also admitted four breaches of the supervision requirements following his release from prison.

Sentencing him to 44 weeks in prison, magistrates said McNabb had a ‘very poor record’.

Speaking after the sentencing Sgt Shane Owens said: “McNabb was caught red handed by officers called to the scene and was swiftly arrested, charged and sentenced. I’m sure it’s heartening for the victims to see justice done so swiftly and McNabb safely behind bars.”