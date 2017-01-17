Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Environment Agency is investigating the appearance of foam in a river.

Keen filmmaker Dave Thompson captured video of foam on the surface of the water in River Bollin at Prestbury while he was on a walk and has called the Environment Agency to investigate.

A spokesman for United Utilities, which runs the Prestbury sewage works, said the foam was being caused by its nearby treatment works, but that it met necessary safety standards.

She said: “The process at our Prestbury treatment works adds a lot of air to the wastewater.

"It’s normal to see this kind of foaming when the treated water goes over the weir into the river and the foam quickly disperses downstream.

"We constantly monitor the treatment process and the quality of the water we return to the environment and we know it meets the necessary standards.”

A spokesman for the Environment Agency confirmed it is investigating.

He added: “I can confirm that this was reported to the Environment Agency on Friday by a member of the public and we are investigating.”