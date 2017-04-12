Get weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring lambs have been stolen by sheep rustlers.

Police received reports after 11 lambs were taken from a farm on Well Lane, Butley Town, Macclesfield, at 11am on Wednesday, April 5.

PC Richard Walker is encouraging the public to come forward with any information.

He said: “If you have seen suspicious activity in the area before or after the lambs were taken, I would urge you to contact police.

"If you are approached by anyone attempting to sell on the animals without the correct documents please contact us.”

Phone police on 101 quoting incident number 312 of April 5.